NSE Investors Bought, Sold 1.394bn Shares Worth N16.403bn – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NSE Investors Bought, Sold 1.394bn Shares Worth N16.403bn
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) depreciated on Friday by 0.15 per cent to close at 36,462.26 points, compared with the depreciation of 0.29 per cent recorded on Thursday. The depreciation recorded in the share prices of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!