NUJ blows hot over attack on journalist by Army captain

Oct 30, 2017

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT Council, has condemned the assault on a photojournalist with Daily Trust newspapers, Ikechukwu Ibe, by an Army captain. Ibe was gathering news on October 26 at Jabi area of Abuja when he was attacked, the NUJ said. The union in a statement by its Secretary, Rafat Salami, on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

