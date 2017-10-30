Nwakpa: Joshua Will Dominate Heavyweight Boxing For Years

By Johnny Edward:

Former Nigeria boxing chief coach, Obisia Nwakpa, believes Nigerian-born British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will dominate the scene for years to come but insists only complacency and ego could ruin him.

Joshua made it 20 knockouts from 20 bouts by defeating Carlos Takam in the 10th round in Saturday’s bout in Cardiff.

Joshua retained his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association world heavyweight titles with the win over Takam.

“He (Joshua) knows the rules very well and shows it in his fight. It was a tough bout for him but again he came through with another win,” Nwakpa told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Congratulations to him but he must not get carried away because many boxers are also studying how to beat him as well.

“He’s more of a complete boxer who is always alert at all times. He will dominate for long time as I don’t see any boxer defeating him at least for now, but they will always stretch him and he will eventually win.”

