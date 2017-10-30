NYSC Members Deployed To Teach Students In Kogi University – Says ASUU

Can Kogi State now see that their state is doomed? That Yahaya Bello is the worst thing that has happened to the state? When Sen. Melaye was shouting and kneeling down before the senate coleague to help him save Kogi, people were laughing. Have you now seen that Kogi State tertiary institute is now a laughing stock.

Let me not mention other parastatals now, Kogi is in trouble. The Kogi State University, Ayingba has deployed members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and non-teaching staff to teach first degree courses and supervise students’ projects in the institution.

The acting Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) of the university, Dr. Aina Daniel, disclosed this at the weekend while addressing journalists in Lokoja. The action of the university followed the sack of 125 academic staff after the proscription of ASUU activities by the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, last July.

Aina noted that it had became imperative to draw the attention of the public to the unethical practices being carried out in the institution where “Unqualified persons such as technologists, NYSC members and other non-teaching staff are being co-opted to teach courses and supervise students’ projects.

“It is pathetic and unfortunate that taking a cursory look at the list of the purportedly sacked lecturers and the courses they teach, the reallocation of such courses and identifying those who are assigned to teach those courses, it is crystal clear that the “one ready to kill has met the one ready to die” while not knowing that there is no one to bury. Stench results.”





According to him, “KSU, Anyigba has degenerated almost beyond the pre- 2005 era. Unethical practices are done with imminent colossal damage in an effort to create the impression that all is well within the system.”





“In several departments, postgraduate programmes have folded up completely and where they exist, they are being handled by unqualified persons; where a number of PhD and Masters Degree Students did their external defenses without the knowledge of their major supervisors.





“Also, completed undergraduate projects hitherto supervised by the purportedly sacked lecturers were re-assigned and graded by lecturers who never took part in the supervision; in some instances, the names of the original supervisors were fraudulently removed and replaced with those who were not part of the supervision process. These are clear cases of plagiarism. There is a need to beware!!,” he said.

He alleged that allegations abound that fraudulent activities like sales of lecture materials are rife as a result of the current situation in the university. “In some cases, some ‘lecturers’ reportedly instruct students to browse and download lecture materials without teaching in readiness for their end of semester examinations. There are so many courses still left untaught and this cuts across almost all the departments with far reaching implications on the quality of the University degrees.

“Pitiable is how to describe the current state of our colleagues who decided to fall into irrelevance in our struggle to build the KSU, Anyigba of our dream at this point in time. Of course, this is apart from the demons, monsters and sycophants who are manipulating them for their selfish goals,” he said.

Aina stated that despite its efforts aimed at amicable resolution of the crisis, the Kogi State government has instead resorted to intimidations.





“For the past three months, we were being pushed, pressed, oppressed and persecuted. We were prevailed to absorb all in our stride, hoping that the voice of reason, sanity and legalism will prevail across the strata of our tormentors.”

According to the union, “It is common knowledge that proscription of a trade union is beyond the jurisdiction of a governor, adding that it had given time for this error to be corrected