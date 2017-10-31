Oando’s N7.1b Q3 profit excites shareholders – The Nation Newspaper
Oando's N7.1b Q3 profit excites shareholders
Leading integrated indigenous oil and gas company Oando Plc has posted a profit after tax of N7.1 billion in the third quarter of 2017, boosting shareholders' confidence in the stock. A comparative review of Oando's financials shows positive …
