Obasanjo: EFCC, ICPC politicised after my tenure – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 29, 2017


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Obasanjo: EFCC, ICPC politicised after my tenure
The Nation Newspaper
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday accused his successors from 2007 of politicising the two anti-corruption agencies created by his administration. His successors, he said, turned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and …
Corruption Is Destroying Us, Says Obasanjo

