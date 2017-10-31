Obiano, the transformational Governor, say Uga and Ozobulu residents

The residents of Ozobulu and Uga respectively have lauded Governor Obiano of Anambra state for another commendable achievement by his administration, adding that the ongoing road construction from Afor ilo Nza Ozubulu to Afor Ukpor and Uga to Nkpologwu road would transform and boost their various economic activities by attracting investors to their communities.

Reports have it that the projects are being executed by Doliz Brown Construction Company, an indigenous company.

Hon Chidi Megwatam, the former PG of Ozubulu community in his reaction to the ongoing construction hailed the Governor for the ongoing project and also promised the Governor that Ozubulu electorates will vote en mass for him in appreciation of his good works in Anambra.

Similarly, the President General of Ozubulu, Chief Bonny Onwatu (Ubanese) in his own reaction referred to Governor Obiano as a transformational Governor that is busy transforming Anambra State to a modern State.

He said that the people of Ozubulu are happy with the ongoing construction work at Afor ilo- Nza Ozubulu road, especially the fact that Obiano awarded the project to their son, Chief Omenife izuegbu, MD Doliz Brown Construction Company, noting that it was a show of confidence by the Governor on the ability of the company to deliver quality job that will withstand the test of time.

On the other hand, the people of Uga and Nkpologwu also expressed their joy over the ongoing construction of their roads.

Sir James Umezulora in his reaction commended the Governor for the ongoing project. He said that the people of Uga are happy with Governor Obiano’s kind gesture which they will pay him back with their vote coming November 18th election.

Chief Omenife izuegbu, the MD of Doliz Brown Construction Company and the National co-ordinator of New Nigeria initiative for good governance said that Governor Obiano’s mission in Anambra State is to transform Anambra State and that the mission is being actualized.

He said that the people of the State are indebted to Governor Obiano for his good works in the State and that they will use the forthcoming November 18th election to pay the debt by returning him to office for second deserved term.

He urged stakeholders from Ekwusigo Local government to endeavor to attend a meeting that will be sponsored by him at the Council secretariat to enable them deliberate on November 18th election.

Chief Omenife izuegbu further said that the task of returning Governor Obiano to office is a patriotic task and that all hands must be on desk for its actualization.

The post Obiano, the transformational Governor, say Uga and Ozobulu residents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

