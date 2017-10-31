OGSG to bring World Heavyweight Champion AJ to Nigeria









Ogun state government has declared that it will bring Ogun state-born World boxing legend, Anthony Joshua, back to be hosted in a grand reception in Nigeria very soon as he had shown intention to visit Sagamu, his homestead, Ogun state and Nigeria as a whole.

Recall that Anthony Joshua successfully defended the Heavyweight World Boxing Title against Carlos Takam in the 10th round at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, England on Saturday.

Speaking at a special Press Conference held in Abeokuta to welcome Ogun state delegation led to Cardiff by the Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga to Cardiff on Monday, Taiwo Olaoluwa, Secretary to the State Government, said the World heavyweight champion had indicated interest to visit Nigeria and homestead in Ogun state – Sagamu.

Adeoluwa, who spoke with journalists shortly l after the weekly State Executive Council meeting, described Joshua as a pride to the state and the nation at large though he might have won the title in Nigeria, World heavyweight champion was groomed in Sagamu and had basic education in Ijebu-Ode, both in Ogun state.

He noted, “Anthony Joshua contacted Ogun State because of that ‘Omoluabi’ (good character) in him, we didn’t make that plan, he indicated his intention to come back home. He said that he would be willing to visit Nigeria, of course, he will visit Ogun State and Sagamu and we will facilitate his visit to Nigeria.”

Describing the achievement recorded in boxing so far, as good news to the state, Adeoluwa stated that government would continue to support the State indigenes across the globe and icons who had made the state and country proud in different fields of human endeavours.

“Everywhere we find our people doing things that appear to demonstrate the ‘Ogun Standard’, we will support, we will celebrate, we will identify, and that is why Ogun state sent delegation to Cardiff.

“Yes, Joshua spent a larger part of his years and professional accomplishment in the UK but the truth is that he comes originally from Sagamu and I was happy to hear that the parents spoke to Ogun state delegation in Ijebu dialect.

“Today, we celebrate Joshua just as we will continue to celebrate all our people in different categories of sporting and other activities. Joshua is a model to the youths of Sagamu, Ogun East and Ogun State at large. We will continue to wish him well, so also all our youths aspiring in different fields”, he added.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

