Ogun 2019: Yewa Obas pledge support for Speaker Adekunbi

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta Yewa North Traditional Council led by its Chairman and the Alaye of Ayetoro, Oba Abdul Azeez Ishola Adelakun, unanimously agreed to support the gubernatorial aspiration of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi in 2019. Oba Adelakun, who spoke during a courtesy call by the Speaker on the traditional Council, in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government, prayed that the Yewa’s turn to produce the next governor of the State would come into fruition.

