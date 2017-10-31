Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun celebrates Joshua, Adesina

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ogun State  Government has celebrated two illustrious indigenes of the state, world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina,

Anthony Joshua

Joshua, who last weekend successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Heavyweight World Boxing titles against Carlos Takam and Adesina, who recently received the World Food Prize laurel were  described as pride to the state.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Deputy Governor, Chief Yetunde Onanuga, addressing news men after a state Executive Council meeting at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday, noted that the state has produced many notable citizens, who are making it proud in different parts and fields round the world.

The post Ogun celebrates Joshua, Adesina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.