Oil/gas communities allege marginalisation by Nigerian oil bloc owners
Vanguard
Oil/gas communities allege marginalisation by Nigerian oil bloc owners
OIL and gas communities in Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states, weekend, cried out that Nigerian oil blocs owners have allegedly foisted “internal colonialism” on the people, urging the Federal Government to call them to order. Executives of Gbaramatu, Ogbe …
Angry Ijaw Youths Protest Against Marginalisation In NNPC
