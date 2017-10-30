Okowa mourns Goje’s wife

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday condoled with Senator Danjuma Goje over the death of his wife, Yelwa.

Governor Okowa in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, described Goje’s late wife as a mother per excellence who supported the husband and family throughout her lifetime.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with my brother and former colleague in the 7th Senate, Distinguished Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, on the loss of his dear wife, Hajia Yelwa Mohammed Goje.

“Your wife’s untiring support in an extremely busy and action packed political career cannot be overemphasized. Her departure must have left you with so much sorrow.

“The late Mrs. Goje was a mother per excellence and a huge pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a mother, mentor and role model to many whose lives she touched in different ways.

“As we join the Goje family to mourn her peaceful passing, we pray that the Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and may God grant the family of Senator Goje the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” the Governor stated.

The post Okowa mourns Goje’s wife appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

