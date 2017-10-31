OMG!!! 29 year-old boy r*pes his 85 year-old grandmother

The Osun state Police Command has arrested a 29 year old man identified as Kehinde Ariyo for defiling his 85 year old grandmother in Ijoka area of Ilesha, Osun state. According to reports, Kehinde is an apprentice of carpentry was paraded alongside other suspects by the Osun state commissioner of Police Fimihan Adeoye for offences …

The post OMG!!! 29 year-old boy r*pes his 85 year-old grandmother appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

