Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG!! Man Have Been Buried In Cement After Refusing Construction Workers To Work In His Land In China (Watch Video)

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

Man buried in cement when resisting construction he had land dispute with authorities and refused the authorities to continue work in his land, the old dude finally had no other

The post OMG!! Man Have Been Buried In Cement After Refusing Construction Workers To Work In His Land In China (Watch Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.