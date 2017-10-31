Omotola, Genevieve Nnaji, others missing at AFRIFF 2017 opening ceremony – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Omotola, Genevieve Nnaji, others missing at AFRIFF 2017 opening ceremony
Vanguard
POPULAR Nollywood actresses and actors, including Omotola jalade-Ekeinede, Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Omoni Oboli, Ramsey Nouah, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, among others, were conspiciously missing at the opening ceremony of this year's Africa …
AFRIFF 2017: Excitement, passion and the world premiere of Kenneth Gyang's The Lost Café
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!