Ondo Assembly kicks against education summit communique

Oct 31, 2017

The Ondo State House of Assembly has kicked against the resolutions of the stakeholders at the Education summit which recommended that free education should be discontinued at Secondary school level. The lawmakers warned governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to implement any part of the Education summit communique, until it was fully debated on the floor of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

