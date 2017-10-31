Opinion: iPhone X? Nah. Here’s why I’m recommending the iPhone 6S

Wondering whether you need the iPhone X or iPhone 8 Plus? Digital Trends’ Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan says you’re probably fine buying the much more affordable, but still excellent, iPhone 6S.

The post Opinion: iPhone X? Nah. Here’s why I’m recommending the iPhone 6S appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

