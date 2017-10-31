Optimistic Moses promises to be back in a jiffy

Victor Moses is nearing a first-team return with Chelsea as he shared footage of himself taking part in aerobic exercises in the swimming pool.

The Nigerian has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this month.

But he promised in a post on Instagram that he will be back playing sooner rather than later despite being ruled out for a month at the time.

Alongside the video of him stepping on and off a yellow board in the pool, the 26-year-old wrote: ‘Putting the work in will be back soon! #roadtorecovery’.

Moses’ determination to show he is on the path back to full fitness comes just three days after Antonio Conte admitted he could face further time away from the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the weekend trip to Bournemouth, the Italian said: ‘Moses is out. For him we must have patience before seeing him in the team.’

In Moses’ absence Conte has taken to using either Cesar Azpilicueta or Davide Zappacosta on the right-hand side of his title-winning 3-5-2 formation.

Just as Conte have had to adjust his team in the absence of Mosses so also Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr have had to do the same as he announced a 22-man list ahead of the last World Cup qualifier against Algeria and a high profile friendly against Argentina in Russia.

Eagles have already picked their ticket for Russia 2018 with some analyst dubbing the last match against Algeria on November 10 as mere formality, but Rohr who has hit cloud nine since clinching the ticket, says he is not treating the last match with kid gloves as he sees nothing wrong with posting a clean sheet and qualifying on a high. ‘Who says you cannot garner the maximum points available ‘he asked.

