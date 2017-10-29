Ortom seeks ANA’s advocacy on establishment of ranches

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), to join the campaign for establishment of ranches in the country.

Ortom, represented by the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, made the appeal while opening the 2017 annual international convention of the association in Makurdi, yesterday.

“We appeal to the Association of Nigerian Authors to partner with us on the advocacy for the establishment of ranches as an international best practice, which can ensure lasting peace between herders and farmers across the state.”

“Our Anti-Open Grazing Law of 2017 has a lot of promise to permanently end the menace of farmers-herders conflicts,” he added.

He expressed hope that the writers event would add value to the development of the state, as indigenes would interact with literary icons who always mentor and encourage those with the potentials to follow in their footsteps.

