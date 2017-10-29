Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oshinowo, Olaku, others speak volume with Infinite Treasures – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Oshinowo, Olaku, others speak volume with Infinite Treasures
The Nation Newspaper
As Lagos is growing in life and bonds in art, so is the competition getting higher. No weekend passes by without art exhibitions holding somewhere in the city. The exhibition catalogues are becoming more exquisitely published, better quality images and …
Artists of Infinite Treasure assert creative strength on Lagos Art SeasonGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.