Osinbajo betrayed christians, the church by pairing with Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday morning insisted that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo betrayed Christians and the church in Nigeria. Fani-Kayode said betrayed the church by pairing with President Muhammadu Buhari who he declared “hates” Southerners and Christians. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain observed that under Buhari, every military and security agency […]

Osinbajo betrayed christians, the church by pairing with Buhari – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

