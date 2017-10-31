Osun State University 2017/2018 Fresh Students School Fees Schedule Out.

This is to inform all fresh students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) that the institution through her management has published the school fees schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session. Details are as stated below; 1. Non Science Tuition: N130,000 Other Charges: N5,000 ICT: N5,000 Library: N5,000 TISHIP: N5,000 Games: N5,000 Examination: N10,000 Laboratory/Bench Fee …

The post Osun State University 2017/2018 Fresh Students School Fees Schedule Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

