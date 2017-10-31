Pages Navigation Menu

Osun State University 2017/2018 Returning Students School Fees Schedule Out.

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

This is to inform all returning students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) that the institution through her management has published the school fees schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session. Payment of Fees for the Returning Students for the 2017/2018 Academic Session is as follows: Non Science Tuition : N75,000 ICT : N5,000 Library : …

