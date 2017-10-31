Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not seeking asylum in Belgium – Sky News
Sky News
Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not seeking asylum in Belgium
Sky News
Carles Puigdemont – who faces decades in prison if charged with "rebellion" – accuses Madrid of "extreme aggression". 15:39, UK, Tuesday 31 October 2017. Carles Puigdemont arrives for a news conference in Brussels. Video: Disputed Catalan leader …
