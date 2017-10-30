Owolabi: 3SC’s relegation smacks of operational failure

Pages Navigation Menu

Felix Owolabi, a former left winger of the then IICC Shooting Stars now 3SC FC of Ibadan, said on Monday in Lagos that the relegation of the club for the third time showed the degree of failure in its operations. Owolabi, who played for the IICC between the late 70s and early 90s, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the relegation was disturbing. The ex-international, Owo Blow as he is fondly called, who played much of his career as a left winger, he featured at the1978 African Cup of Nations and the 1980 Summer Olympics; he was with the club for 15 years, and in 1992, he helped the club win the CAF Cup now CAF Confederation Cup in 1992.

