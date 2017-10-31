Oyegun gets vote of confidence ahead of APC’s NEC meeting

Ayorinde Oluokun with agency report John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and members of his National Working Committee, NWC may well survive the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja, contrary to speculations in political parties. There have been speculations that some leaders of the party and governors elected on the platform of the party may move against Oyegun and members of his NWC at the meeting over alleged inefficiency in manner they have been handling the affairs of APC. But contrary to such speculations, News Agency of Nigeria reports that chieftains of APC on Monday night, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party at a caucaus meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

