Oyo to employ State Counsels

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government has fixed November 1, 2017 as the date for a written/weeding test for graduates of Law to be employed as State Counsel on Grade Level 09 in the Oyo State Civil Service. The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Joseph Oladele said that the test is in line with the approval of Governor Abiola Ajimobi to employ state counsels, adding that candidates who have obtained, submitted or updated their applications are invited to participate in the Written/Weeding Test holding on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre by 10.

