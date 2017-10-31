Pakistani wife kills husband and 12 members of his family with poisoned lassi – Mail & Guardian
Pakistani wife kills husband and 12 members of his family with poisoned lassi
A Pakistani woman who gave her husband poisoned milk ended up killing him and 12 of his family when the tainted liquid was turned into a yoghurt drink and served to him and his relatives, police said. The woman, who was forced by her family into an …
