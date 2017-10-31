Pages Navigation Menu

Pakistani wife kills husband and 12 members of his family with poisoned lassi – Mail & Guardian

Mail & Guardian

Pakistani wife kills husband and 12 members of his family with poisoned lassi
Mail & Guardian
A Pakistani woman who gave her husband poisoned milk ended up killing him and 12 of his family when the tainted liquid was turned into a yoghurt drink and served to him and his relatives, police said. The woman, who was forced by her family into an …
Pakistani woman kills 13 in-laws with poisoned 'lassi'Oneindia
Pakistan bride accidentally poisons 13 family members in failed bid to kill husbandTelegraph.co.uk
Pak Woman Poisons Milk To Kill Her Husband But Ends Up Killing 13 In-Laws InsteadStorypick
Іnsіdеr Cаr Nеws –DunyaNews Pakistan –India.com –The Nation
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

