Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pakistani Woman Allegedly Trying to Poison Husband Ends Up Killing 13 Family Members Instead – Indiatimes.com

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Indiatimes.com

Pakistani Woman Allegedly Trying to Poison Husband Ends Up Killing 13 Family Members Instead
Indiatimes.com
A newly-wed bride in Pakistan's Muzaffargarh ended up killing 13 members of her family in a bid to murder her husband. Picture for representation/ Reuters. According to a Telegraph report, the bride named Asiya mixed poison in a glass of milk to give

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.