Panic In Yobe State As Goat Gives Birth To "Human-Like" Creatures – Graphic Photos

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News

See watin KOJI dey cause for ala Nigeria. So bestiality is still very much alive in this modern day Nigeria? This is unbelievable. Everybody was surprised Yobe State after a goat gave birth to two creatures, which look human-like human. 
Some residents were alleging that the it could be the owner of the goat may have had sex with the goat. The shocking incident was said to have happened recently in Potiskum Local Government Area in Yobe State. 

