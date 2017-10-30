Pages Navigation Menu

"Pastors Have Hacked My Instagram Account" – Daddy Freeze Cries Out

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment, News

Could this be true? Can pastors go to this length? I wont be surprised anyway because Nigeria pastors are mischievous bunch of money hungry folks.
Ardent pastor critics, OAP Daddy Freeze just raised alarm few minutes ago that his Instagram account has been hacked/banned. A search on the photo/video sharing platform reveals that his account cannot be found.
According to Freeze, his Instagram account was hacked by some pastors who are against him. This comes days after he exchanged words with singer Timi Dakolo on the platform, over tithing and divorce as well as the fuss he made about House On The Rock church members leaving the church while their pastor was preaching about tithing.

