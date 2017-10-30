Pages Navigation Menu

PDP asks NASS to impeach Buhari over Babachir, Oke

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…Says Maina saga forced President to act The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the way he handled the cases involving former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayo Oke. The party accused […]

