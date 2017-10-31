PDP infiltrates presidency, NASS, judiciary – Buhari’s aide

—-Says many Nigeria youths ‘re ignorant

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PERSONAL Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has alleged that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have infiltrated the presidency, the judiciary and the National Assembly and have become a bad influence to the government.

Mrs. Onochie who stated this Tuesday in Abuja at the 2nd Annual International Conference of the Progressive Solidarity Forum, PSF, also accused Nigerian youths of being ignorant and timid.

According to her, the PDP elements in the government were bad influence to youths in the country, whom they have succeeded in making their organs of transmitting hate speeches, and raining down abusive words and insults on the policies of the government to discredit its work against corruption.

She said, “People will say how do I cope with all the abuses, curses and excitement of the social media. Many of our youths do not understand what they are doing, they have never known freedom so we raise young people who are ignorant, who are timid and afraid of challenges and when their rights are trampled on they are afraid of challenging it.

“That brings me to those in this government who are here to serve themselves, those that colonel Hameed Ali, the Controller General of Customs called PDP. He said that there are about 50 per cent of them in this government but I say no they are more than 50 per cent.

“They are everywhere; they are in the presidency, they are in the national assembly, you can find them in the judiciary, they are in the law enforcement agencies, they serve their personal interests, they encourage our unsuspecting youths to be their foot soldiers on the social media to abuse and curse people while their own children are sipping tea in America, in England or elsewhere. They are a bad example to our youngsters on social media.”

The SSA to the President lamented that Nigerian youths were being mentored in a corrupt system over ran by strong taste to acquire luxurious and ostentatious goods, houses, and accumulation of stolen cash, noted that the teeming population of youths in the country were in need of good models.

She told Nigerians to join hands with President Buhari to win the war against corruption and indiscipline.

She said, “Laws are meant to follow the smell of crime. If crimes are being committed and these laws are not following them then it means that somebody is not doing their job. Those who are in charge of enforcing the laws, many of them are not doing their jobs.

“The Inspector General of Police is just one man just as President Buhari is just one man, the onus lies on each and every one of us to come together to challenge corruption where we find it. We need to say no to corruption and indiscipline. Corruption is everywhere, it stinks and unless we all begin to fight it and join the President to fight it, corruption will kill this nation.”

In his opening remarks the Grand Patron PSF, Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire, said the essence of the conference was to ensure that the institutions saddled with the responsibility of sustaining the anti-corruption crusade, live beyond the existence of the Buhari led government.

