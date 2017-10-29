PDP Nat. Chairmanship: Bode George Promise To End Impunity, Takes Campaign To Kaduna

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

One of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Championship aspirant ,Chief Bode George has said if elected as the party’s National chairman in the next convention slated for December , members of the party should be rest assured that the era of impunity is over.

He made his views known in Kaduna yesterday immediately after addressing party members in continuation of his nationwide consultation with stakeholders and members held at the PDP North West zonal office , Isa Kaita road, Kaduna.

According to the PDP chieftain, “we operate before with impunity without recourse to the constitution of the party.

‘ This time God’s willing we will respect the constitution. Our members should be rest assured that the era of impunity is over.

‘Any body who intentionally disobey the party’s constitution should be shown the yellow card. We have to be committed and loyal to the party’s constitution.

‘It is not just about me. I did not make the constitution but let us respect the laws and the constitution our founding fathers gave to the party.

‘This is a party that I was once the National vice chairman, deputy National chairman south. I spent 10 years unbroken at the secretariat of the party.

”From day one am not going to be learning the ropes of chairmanship. I know what to do because I had been there before. I will enact the issues the way the founding fathers handled them.

Earlier, at the residence of the National Chairman of the Party’s Care taker committee, Bode George remarked that ,he is “a thorough bred PDP.

Going down memory lane, he said, ‘ At the first convention of the party in Jo’s, where chief Obasajo emerged, southwest came as orphan but Ahmed Makarfi accomodated us and gave southwest maximum support.

We pray that the Almighty God will give you the strength and wisdom to manage a popular convention.

‘I remember those terrible moments when we had leadership crisis we meet and discussed. So it was a glorious moment when the supreme court ruled in our favour. I came on courtesy visit. I am very well obliged to be here and I thank the people of north west for their support.

In his response, the party leader, Senator Ahmed Makarfi noted, “Yes, this long journey we started this together. Our convention must be transparent. At supreme court we were in Intensive care unit, we came to general room. To return to power we must see ourselves as one family. Power comes from God and whoever is destined by Him will emerge.

Our goal is to form government for people to benefit. Whoever is going to undermine the party we won’t tolerate. If we don’t put our house in order, we can’t get there.

“The chairmanship has been zoned to south. I hope the NEC should go a bit further and decide which zone in the south. It is beyond my power as caretaker chairman to do.

In the team were former national vice chairmen, southwest; Alhaji tajudeen oladipo, and chief Ishola filani, former chairman of the party in Ogun state, Chief Joju fadairo, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe among others.