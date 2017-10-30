Peters hires foreign lawyers to defend alleged link with Diezani – The Punch
The Punch
Peters hires foreign lawyers to defend alleged link with Diezani
The Punch
The Executive Vice-Chairman, Aiteo Group, Mr. Benedict Peters, says he has engaged two foreign law firms to defend him against the malicious, unfounded and false allegations hanging over his head. Aiteo Group, an indigenous oil firm, had reportedly …
