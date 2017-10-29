Photos: Agbani Darego rocks stunning dress on the runway at LFDW2017

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego featured on the runway at the 2017 Heineken’ Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW). The annual event held between Wednesday, October 25 and Saturday, October 28, 2017. The 18-year-old was crowned the Miss world in 2001 at the 51st Miss World Pageant that held in Sun City, South Africa. She…

The post Photos: Agbani Darego rocks stunning dress on the runway at LFDW2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

