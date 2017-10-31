Photos: Buhari hosts dinner for NASS leadership at Presidential Villa

THE leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara currently have dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The post Photos: Buhari hosts dinner for NASS leadership at Presidential Villa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

