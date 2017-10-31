Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Identity of Lovers Found dead in a car In Ogba Revealed

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The identities of the two lovers who were found dead inside a car at Ogba Lagos has been revealed. This is following the incident that happened on Sunday morning where the bodies of two lovers who died mysteriously in the car were discovered. It is reported that they were having sexual intercourse before their unfortunate…

The post Photos: Identity of Lovers Found dead in a car In Ogba Revealed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.