Photos: Kent and Flosso shoot “Stamina” video

By Stuart G-Khast

The much awaited Stamina video by the Voltage Music duo of Kent and Flosso has finally been shot. The Chinese themed video which was shot by Sasha Vbyz and a Chinese video director is set to be released soon.

The Voltage music duo is known for huge hits and big budget videos. It is rumoured that this video has also cost the Sound Prints label a fortune to shoot. When we caught up with Kent, he confirmed that this will not just be a music video but rather a movie.

We can only wait to see what the video will look like.

Here are some shots from the shoot.

