Photos: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian transformed into Micheal Jackson and Madonna for Halloween

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Kim took on roles as King of Pop, Michael Jackson and American singer, Madonna for Halloween. Kourtney absolutely nailed the Pop star’s look rocking Michael’s wavy hairdo, white jacket, leather trousers, and gloves. While Kim looked accurately like the singer Madonna in a white dress, fur coat and hairdo. The…

The post Photos: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian transformed into Micheal Jackson and Madonna for Halloween appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

