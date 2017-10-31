Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: “You Mismanaged My Child’s Money”- Hushpuppi Hits Back At Babymama

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The ongoing saga between Instagram big boys, Hushpuppi and Mompha seems to have spawned spin-offs with other people getting into the fray. First it was Nollywood actress, and then came Hushpuppi’s babymama. She claimed that he never spends on his child, rather just buys Gucci and Versace. Hushpuppi has now hit back saying this is not…

The post Photos: “You Mismanaged My Child’s Money”- Hushpuppi Hits Back At Babymama appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.