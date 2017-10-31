Pinnick Dissolves NFF Standing C’ttees, Sets Up Anti-corruption Unit

By Salifu Usman, Abuja –

Amidst the looming crisis in Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the controversial clause in the NFF bill before the National Assembly, the Amaju Pinnick-led board of NFF has moved quickly to dissolve all standing committees of the football house, with the exception of the Appeal and Disciplinary Committees. The football house has 18 standing committees.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the executive committee meeting of the NFF held yesterday at the Glass House, Abuja.

The committee also resolved to comply with government’s due process and procedures, and as a way of further entrenching accountability and transparency in the execution of its business approved the composition of an Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF.

No specific reason was given for the dissolution of the standing committees, which comes as the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick battles infighting in his board over the controversial clause in NFF bill seeking to makes 20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club chairmen members of NFF’s elective congress ahead of next year’s NFF board elections.

The NFF has 18 standing committees and two judicial bodies. Among these are the Emergency Committee, Finance Committee, Organising Committee, Football Committee, Technical and Development Committee, Strategic Committee, Ethics and Fairplay Committee, Referees Committee, Match Commissioners Appointment Committee, Youth Development Committee, Media and Publicity Committee and Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee. The judicial bodies are the Disciplinary Committee and the Appeals Committee.