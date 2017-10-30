PMB ,Saraki, Tinubu In Attendance As APC Caucus Meeting Holds In Villa

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

The National Caucus of All Progressive Congress (APC) held last night at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting kicked off at exactly 8.30pm when President Muhammadu walked in with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Present at the meeting were: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie Oyegun, National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, former interim National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, Deputy National Chairman of APC, Segun Oni.

Governors present at the meeting were: Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Sani Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Bindowo Jubrilla, Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Kassim Shetima (Borno),Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa) and Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titilayo Tomori.

Former governors in attendance were: Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Martin Elechi (Ebonyi), Sullivan Chime (Enugu), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Timipre Silva (Bayelsa)

Senators present were: Ahmad Lawan, Ibn Na’Allah, Ahmed Sani, Joshua Dariye, Kabiru Gaya, Rabiu Kwankwaso,

Ministers who graced the meeting were: Chris Ngige (Labour, Employment and Productivity), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Audu Ogbeh (Agriculture and Rural Development), Kayode Fayemi (Solid Minerals).

Other party stalwarts and government officials present were: Ken Nnamani, Buba Marwa, Jim Nwobodo, Babafemi Ojudu, Don Etiebet and Abike Dabiri.

Meanwhile shortly before the commencement of the meeting, governors and ministers were seen congratulating the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha.