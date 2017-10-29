Police arrest 23year-old undergraduate for impersonation, bank fraud – TheNewsGuru
Police arrest 23year-old undergraduate for impersonation, bank fraud
The Enugu State Police Command said it arrested a suspect involved in impersonation of bank customers and beneficiaries of transfers from abroad. The Police Command's Spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday, that the 23 year-old …
