Police Parade 66 Teenagers For Drug Possession In Bayelsa – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Oct 31, 2017


Police Parade 66 Teenagers For Drug Possession In Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Police Command says its operatives have arrested no fewer than 16 suspected armed robbers, five kidnappers, and 66 teenagers for drug possession and cultism in different parts of the state. The suspects were paraded at the …
