Police Invite Omisore Over Alleged Attack on Isiaka Adeleke

The police have invited a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, over an alleged attack on Senator Isiaka Adeleke in the build-up to the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2014, Punch reports.

The late senator, who was a governorship candidate of the PDP shortly before the 2014 governorship election in Osun State had accused Omisore and a former Minister of Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan and one Sogo Agboola of beating him up at a hotel where he had gone to meet officials of the PDP sent to conduct the primary.

Adeleke, who eventually defected to the All Progressives Congress ahead of the poll assisted Governor Rauf Aregbesola to win his second term while he (Adeleke) contested Osun West Senatorial Election and won. He, however, died on April 23, 2017.

Despite the death of the complainant, the police last week, sent an invitation to Omisore asking him to report to the Police Headquarters in Osogbo concerning the case of assault against him by the late senator.

A copy of the letter obtained by our correspondent in Osogbo on Sunday dated October 20, 2017, was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mr. Umega Uzochukwu.

The letter read, ” You are invited to meet with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in connection with a case of assault assigning harm reported by Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke against you.”

