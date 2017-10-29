Police nab undergraduate for impersonation, bank fraud

The Enugu State Police Command said it arrested a suspect involved in impersonation of bank customers and beneficiaries of transfers from abroad.

The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday, that the 23 year-old suspect was an undergraduate from Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo.

According to him, the suspect went to a new generation bank located at Okpara Avenue in Enugu metropolis to cash the sum of 800 U.S. dollars purported to have been sent to him from someone abroad.

“When he was asked by the bank staff to provide proof of identification, he presented an identity card bearing the name of One Eleng Okpara Peter likely to be the authorised beneficiary.

“ He smartly superimposed his passport photograph on that of the likely beneficiary and presented himself to be Eleng Okpara Peter.

“When he could no longer establish his innocence, it was obvious that he was trying to withdraw money sent to another person by impersonating the beneficiary,’’ he said.

According to him, the suspect earlier claimed that the money was sent to him as a gift by a female Facebook friend.

Investigation further showed that the account number he presented as his belonged to someone else.

The command advised members of the public to be security conscious and not disclose their bank details and vital personal information to the public.

