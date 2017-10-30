Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Policeman attacks immigration officer, breaks jaw, tooth

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 32-year-old official of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Benue State Command, Roland Oibe, has been hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by a policeman in the state. PUNCH Metro learnt that the victim and his wife had just welcomed their first child. He was returning from where he went to buy baby food around 8pm when […]

The post Policeman attacks immigration officer, breaks jaw, tooth appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.