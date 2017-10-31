Pages Navigation Menu

Policemen Beat Up Alaafin Of Oyo’s Son Tilaman To Stupor (Photos)

Singer and crown prince of the Oyo town, Tillaman was recently brutalised by policemen at a check-point around Abraham Adesanya Epe, Lagos. The Policemen in that area who are somewhat notorious for brutalising young men on the claims of being suspected fraudster must have mistaken Tillaman for a fraudster and when he didn’t seem to …

