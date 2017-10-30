Pages Navigation Menu

…politics not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that politics is public service and not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight.

The President made known in a statement by his Official Spokesperson, Garba Shehu he said:.. politics is public service and not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight at the expense of the ordinary people or the voters.

Buhari in the statement urged politicians and younger citizens in particular to emulate Alhaji Musa’s virtuous life of integrity, selflessness and patriotism in order to make Nigeria achieve progress.

